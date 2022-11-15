Rochester Public Utilities reports over 2K customers without power

Power outages
Power outages(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) is reporting that there are over 2,000 customers with no power as of 11: 25 a.m.

According to RPU’s Outage map, the affected area near 37th Street NW and Highway 63. RPU is reporting 2,748 customers with no power.

Crews found a burned up arrester and are working on the repair currently.

RPU will provide updates when they can.

The Outage map can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Closed to Through Traffic
Highway 61 reopens from Wabasha to Lake City after dump truck roll-over
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
Target, Walmart and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed Nov. 24.
Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2022

Latest News

A cross walk sign
City of Rochester adopts Sidewalk Improvement District program
RCTC
Rochester Community Technical College hosts STEAM Summit Tuesday
Joe Gatto
Joe Gatto to perform at Mayo Civic Center in 2023
Butterfly festival downtown Rochester
Start-Up Event Grant funds to provide $25K to Rochester organizers