Rochester Public Utilities reports over 2K customers without power

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) is reporting that there are over 2,000 customers with no power as of 11: 25 a.m.

According to RPU’s Outage map, the affected area near 37th Street NW and Highway 63. RPU is reporting 2,748 customers with no power.

Crews found a burned up arrester and are working on the repair currently.

RPU will provide updates when they can.

