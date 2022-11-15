Rochester Community Technical College hosts STEAM Summit Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Community Technical College (RCTC) is hosting a STEAM Summit Tuesday, November 15 in the Regional Sports Center.

It is happening from 9 a.m. -2:30 p.m.

According to RCTC, the STEAM Summit encourages over 2,000 middle and high school students to pursue science, technology, engineering, art, and math careers by connecting them to business and higher education institutions which offer STEAM courses in a highly interactive, hands-on format.

The future success of the Southeast Minnesota economy depends on a well-prepared pipeline of students with the education and skills needed to keep the region’s business and industry competitive.

This summit brings together businesses, higher education, local government, and the community to motivate and prepare students for an increasingly competitive global marketplace.

Learn more about the STEAM Summit here.

