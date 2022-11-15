Public Works proposes new sidewalk plan to City Council

By Noah Caplan
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester homeowners may have a new way of paying for upkeep of the city’s sidewalks.

“Anybody who’s ever been hit with a surprise large assessment to repair their sidewalk, this will spread out the cost of that so they won’t have such a high individual financial burden,” said Assistant City Engineer Tyler Niemeyer.

The city is proposing a new sidewalk strategy that would involve all residents paying for sidewalk repair depending on their district. The city could then refurbish certain areas at a time, eventually renovating all areas of sidewalks in a given district. Before this plan, sidewalk repair was the homeowner’s responsibility.

“The other thing that we like about the program is it does spread out that responsibility for maintaining a walkable community,” Niemeyer said.

The new plan could be implemented as soon as 2023.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasson businesses to expand
More commercial businesses expanding in Kasson
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
Road Closed to Through Traffic
Highway 61 reopens from Wabasha to Lake City after dump truck roll-over
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing

Latest News

Plan could start by 2023
After first snowfall, City of Rochester reminds homeowners to clear sidewalks of snow
After first snowfall, City of Rochester reminds homeowners to clear sidewalks of snow
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
Public Works proposes new sidewalk plan to City Council