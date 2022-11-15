Public Works proposes new sidewalk plan to City Council

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester homeowners may have a new way of paying for upkeep of the city’s sidewalks.

“Anybody who’s ever been hit with a surprise large assessment to repair their sidewalk, this will spread out the cost of that so they won’t have such a high individual financial burden,” said Assistant City Engineer Tyler Niemeyer.

The city is proposing a new sidewalk strategy that would involve all residents paying for sidewalk repair depending on their district. The city could then refurbish certain areas at a time, eventually renovating all areas of sidewalks in a given district. Before this plan, sidewalk repair was the homeowner’s responsibility.

“The other thing that we like about the program is it does spread out that responsibility for maintaining a walkable community,” Niemeyer said.

The new plan could be implemented as soon as 2023.

