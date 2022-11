ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two puppy siblings joined Midwest Access Tuesday. They are part of a litter of six Rhodesian Ridgeback mix puppies who came into the Paws and Claws shelter last week with their mom, Duchess. The pups are almost three months old, and their names are Brandy, Kali, Maya, Moose, Rex and Skylar.

Meet the group of puppies here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.