One dead in Fillmore County crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A 63-year-old man from Harmony is dead after a crash in Fillmore County. The man was driving a 2005 Toyota Prius and collided with a Ford F350 pickup.

The Ford was traveling west on Highway 52 while the Prius was traveling east when the two collided at Fillmore Co Rd 30.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. The road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol will release the victim’s name at a later time.

Canton, MN Crash (Axis)

