One dead in Fillmore County crash

Deadly Crash
Deadly Crash(Credit: MGN)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A 63-year-old man from Harmony is dead after a crash in Fillmore County. The man was driving a 2005 Toyota Prius and collided with a Ford F350 pickup.

The Ford was traveling west on Highway 52 while the Prius was traveling east when the two collided at Fillmore Co Rd 30.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. The road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol will release the victim’s name at a later time.

Canton, MN Crash
Canton, MN Crash(Axis)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Closed to Through Traffic
Highway 61 reopens from Wabasha to Lake City after dump truck roll-over
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
Target, Walmart and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed Nov. 24.
Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2022

Latest News

Recycle
Tuesday is America Recycles Day
Being Prepared for Winter, by preparing your car.
Winter car tips with Babcock Auto Care
RCTC
Rochester Community Technical College hosts STEAM Summit Tuesday
KTTC News Now