Mitchell Movie Minute: Falling for Christmas review

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You won’t want to miss Julian Mitchell’s movie review for ‘Falling for Christmas,’ the new Lindsay Lohan film. You can catch the movie on Netflix.

Also, Julian reviews ‘Is That Black Enough for You.’ You can catch that on Netflix.

If you have something you want Julian to review, you can email him at jmitchell@kttc.com.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.