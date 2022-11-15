Mason City alternate side parking and emergency snow route begins

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Due to the forecast for measurable snow, the Alternate Side Parking Ordinance and Emergency Snow Route will go into effect beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Mason City.

It will remain in effect until further notice.

During this time that the Ordinance is in effect, the following general provisions shall apply:

Parking shall be permitted on the odd numbered side of the street on odd numbered days of the month.

Parking shall be permitted on the even numbered side of the street on even numbered days of the month.

People moving their vehicle(s) from one side of the street to the other side must do it between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. the night before.

On cul-de-sacs bearing consecutive numbers, parking is prohibited according to the schedule for the street to which it connects.

During alternate side parking, signs prohibiting parking at all times on one entire side of the street only shall not be enforced and alternate side parking regulations shall be in effect.

Alternate side parking regulations shall have no effect on streets where parking is prohibited on both sides.

The Emergency Snow Route, which includes 1st Street NW from Monroe Avenue to Pierce Avenue will be in effect at this time. No parking is allowed on 1st Street NW from Monroe Avenue to Pierce Avenue until further notice.

Alternate side parking regulations do not apply to U.S. Highway 122 and U.S. Highway 65 south of 8th Street South and north of Fifth Street North, nor to the business district. Business district is defined as the area bounded by and including all streets between Connecticut Avenue on the east, Jefferson Avenue on the west, Fourth Street South on the south, and Fifth Street North on the north. (Exception: Parking shall be permitted within 100 feet of the main entrance of a commercial business location on the side adjacent to the building during regular business hours.)

For further notification of the status of the alternate side parking ordinance, can be found here (banner at the top of the page), call the Alternate Side Parking hotline at (641) 424-7188, become a friend of the City’s Facebook page, follow Mason City’s Twitter account, and opt-in to TextMyGov by texting 91896.

This notice is not intended to be a comprehensive review of the city ordinance regarding alternate side parking.

Contact the Street Division at 421-3675 or the Police Department at 421-3636 with any questions.

