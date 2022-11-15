Lingering snow showers Wednesday, Arctic air settles in for weekend

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We managed a little more snowfall across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa today. Most locations saw accumulation amounts under 1″. Tonight, a few light snow showers will linger before midnight with overcast skies remaining. Temperatures will be cool in the mid-20s with light northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Hour-by-hour forecast
A few light snow showers and lingering flurries are possible Wednesday morning and early afternoon with clouds lasting through the remainder of the day. Little to no accumulation is expected, but use caution during the morning commute and watch out for slick spots throughout the day. Afternoon highs will be in the low 30s with northwest winds at 5-15 mph.

Arctic air moves in this weekend
Abundant cloud cover continues into Thursday with high temperatures in the low 20s. Winds will be strong out of the west at 10-20 mph.

A blast of Arctic air moves into the Upper Midwest Friday, dropping high temperatures around 25 to 30 degrees below normal. High temperatures over the weekend will struggle to warm out of the teens.

After a very cold weekend, a slight warming trend arrives for early next week, returning temperatures to the upper 20s and low 30s.

7-Day Forecast
