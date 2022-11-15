Light snow continues for another couple of days; colder drier weather this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Once again we’re dealing with light snow and slick roads across the area. The second storm system to impact the region in many days is bringing persistent light snow for our Tuesday and an additional inch accumulation is possible by sunset. A few spots to the west, especially along Interstate 35, may measure a couple of inches. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with a light southeast breeze.

Wind chill indices will be in the 20s for the rest of the day. (KTTC)

We'll have periods of light snow today and temps will hover in the low 30s. (KTTC)

Snow chances will continue through tonight and up to another inch of snowfall can be expected across the entire area. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 20s with light northeast winds.

Light snow will linger in the area Wednesday, but accumulation will happen at a much slower pace. Expect light snow off and on through the early afternoon tomorrow with less than an inch of accumulation likely. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with a brisk northwest breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times.

We'll have light snow today and then lighter amounts tomorrow and Thursday. Totals may reach two inches overall between this afternoon and Thursday. (KTTC)

A separate storm system will cruise into the region from the northwest on Thursday, bringing very light snow showers or flurries to the area. Less than half an inch of accumulation is likely with high temperatures in the low 20s and a brisk northwest breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour from time to time, giving us wind chill levels in the single digits and teens.

Expect light snow each day through Thursday with up to two inches of total accumulation from Tuesday afternoon to late Thursday. (KTTC)

After a breezy and cold Friday with will feature thick clouds and high temperatures in the teens, a few snow flurries will be possible on Saturday with a raw northwest breeze. High temperatures will be in the mid-teens with wind chill values in the single digits.

We'll have light snow in the area tomorrow and Thursday before things dry out and become colder over the weekend. (KTTC)

We’ll finally get a chance to enjoy a decent round of sunny weather on Sunday, but temperatures will still be very cold with a raw breeze. High temperatures will be in the upper teens with wind chill values in the single digits.

Temps will fall from the 30s to the teens this week. Readings will be slightly warmer next week after a frigid weekend. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.