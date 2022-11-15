Joe Gatto to perform at Mayo Civic Center in 2023

Joe Gatto
Joe Gatto(Mayo Civic Center)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Joe Gatto has announced dates for his Night of Comedy tour and Rochester is on the list.

The comedian and television personality’s live shows are scheduled for the spring of 2023. He will perform at the Mayo Civic Center on April 23, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Joe Gatto, a well-known comedian, actor, and producer, is best known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.”

He is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London. 

Joe is a co-host of the “Two Cool Moms” Podcast and has also appeared on hit podcasts including This Past Weekend with Theo Von, What A Joke with Papa and Fortune and Life is Short with Justin Long.

Joe also loves spending time with his two children and his ever-growing pack of rescue dogs affectionately known as the “Gatto Pups.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
Road Closed to Through Traffic
Highway 61 reopens from Wabasha to Lake City after dump truck roll-over
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
Target, Walmart and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed Nov. 24.
Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2022

Latest News

Butterfly festival downtown Rochester
Start-Up Event Grant funds to provide $25K to Rochester organizers
Veterans Day event at Rochester International Event Center
Senator Dave Senjem speaks at Rochester Veterans Day event
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
NAMI Southeast Minnesota to move locations
American flag on a black background. Veterans Day. honoring all who served. 11 november.
LIST: Veterans Day events in our Area