Joe Gatto to perform at Mayo Civic Center in 2023

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Joe Gatto has announced dates for his Night of Comedy tour and Rochester is on the list.

The comedian and television personality’s live shows are scheduled for the spring of 2023. He will perform at the Mayo Civic Center on April 23, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Joe Gatto, a well-known comedian, actor, and producer, is best known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.”

He is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.

Joe is a co-host of the “Two Cool Moms” Podcast and has also appeared on hit podcasts including This Past Weekend with Theo Von, What A Joke with Papa and Fortune and Life is Short with Justin Long.

Joe also loves spending time with his two children and his ever-growing pack of rescue dogs affectionately known as the “Gatto Pups.”

