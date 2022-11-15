Hwy 52 southbound lanes south of Cannon Falls reopen to traffic for winter

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The newly reconstructed southbound Highway 52 lanes south of Cannon Falls and the southbound ramps at the new Highway 57 interchange reopened to traffic Tuesday.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the Highway 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls project construction season is wrapping up for the year and will begin again in April to complete the project in November 2023.

A lane closure on northbound Highway 52 remains in place until striping and other work is completed in the coming days. The lanes on southbound Highway 52 will have lane closures as crews wrap up the tasks related to opening the road.

In 2022, crews reconstructed 6.5 miles of southbound Highway 52 this year and built a new interchange at Highway 57/Goodhue County Road 8.

A bridge on southbound Highway 52 at Highway 60 east was replaced earlier this season as well.

The northbound exit and entrance ramps of the interchange and Highway 57/County Road 8 opened Nov. 4.

The construction project along Highway 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls began July 5, 2021.

Mathiowetz Construction Company is the prime contractor in this $69.7 million project

Check out all of the MnDOT construction projects in the region at MnDOT’s website.

