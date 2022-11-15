Hwy 52 southbound lanes south of Cannon Falls reopen to traffic for winter

road construction
road construction(Source: MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The newly reconstructed southbound Highway 52 lanes south of Cannon Falls and the southbound ramps at the new Highway 57 interchange reopened to traffic Tuesday.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the Highway 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls project construction season is wrapping up for the year and will begin again in April to complete the project in November 2023.

A lane closure on northbound Highway 52 remains in place until striping and other work is completed in the coming days. The lanes on southbound Highway 52 will have lane closures as crews wrap up the tasks related to opening the road.

In 2022, crews reconstructed 6.5 miles of southbound Highway 52 this year and built a new interchange at Highway 57/Goodhue County Road 8.

A bridge on southbound Highway 52 at Highway 60 east was replaced earlier this season as well.

The northbound exit and entrance ramps of the interchange and Highway 57/County Road 8 opened Nov. 4.

The construction project along Highway 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls began July 5, 2021.

Mathiowetz Construction Company is the prime contractor in this $69.7 million project

Check out all of the MnDOT construction projects in the region at MnDOT’s website.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Closed to Through Traffic
Highway 61 reopens from Wabasha to Lake City after dump truck roll-over
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
Target, Walmart and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed Nov. 24.
Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2022

Latest News

A cross walk sign
City of Rochester adopts Sidewalk Improvement District program
generic crash
Semi and Cargo van crash head-on in Faribault County
Police Department cruiser
Two people found dead in Rochester apartment
RCTC
Rochester Community Technical College hosts STEAM Summit Tuesday