Gov. Walz announces over $20M for economic development in Minnesota

ST. PAU, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Tuesday over $20 million in funding for small cities, townships, and counties in Minnesota.

According to the announcement, the Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) grants will be used for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in 34 Minnesota cities, townships, and counties.

“From St. Peter to Swanville, Minnesota does better when all of our neighborhoods are thriving,” Governor Walz said. “These grants are going directly to smaller communities to help with infrastructure projects and keep our cities growing and thriving. We are working to make Minnesota the best state to live, work, and raise a family – no matter where you live.”

SCDP grants will be administered by the Department of Employment and Economic Development and are part of the Community Development Block Grant Program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The grants are administered by DEED’s Small Cities Development Program Unit.

“This is really a phenomenal program to help small cities in Greater Minnesota grow,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said. “By driving over $20 million to infrastructure growth in the rural areas of our state, we’re backing up our belief that you can live anywhere in Minnesota and have an extraordinary quality of life – and a positive economic outlook.”

Cities and townships with populations under 50,000 and counties with populations under 200,000 can apply for SCDP grants. Eligible projects must meet one of three objectives: benefit people of low and moderate incomes; eliminate slum and blighted conditions; or eliminate an urgent threat to public health or safety.

You can find out more about SCDP grants on the DEED website.

These SCDP awards total $20,820,999 for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation, rental rehabilitation, commercial rehabilitation, public facility improvement projects, community centers and streetscape projects.

The following cities received SCDP grants in this funding award:

City of Ada, $506,000 - Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation

City of Balaton, $599,955 - Owner-occupied housing and rental rehabilitation

City of Bellechester, $600,000 - Public facility improvements

City of Cannon Falls, $591,675 - Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation

City of Cass Lake, $345,000 - Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation

City of Cloquet, $483,649 - Public facility improvements

City of Dalton, $600,000 - Public facility improvements

City of Danube, $600,000 - Public facility improvements

City of Harmony, $1,017,750 - Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation

City of Harris, $600,000 - Public facility improvements

City of Hendricks/Garvin, $1,198,325 - Owner-occupied housing, rental rehabilitation and public facility improvements

City of Jackson, $1,035,000 - Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation

City of Karlstad $507,380 - Owner-occupied housing and rental rehabilitation

City of Kiester, $600,000 - Public facility improvements

City of Mahnomen, $600,000 - Public facility improvements

City of Maynard, $115,000 - Rental rehabilitation

City of Mazeppa, $595,125 - Owner-occupied housing and rental rehabilitation

City of Mountain Lake, $759,000 - Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation

City of Newfolden, $880,900 - Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation

City of Ortonville, $782,000 - Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation

City of Princeton, $600,000 - Public facility improvements

City of Rollingstone/Altura, $581,900 - Owner-occupied housing and rental rehabilitation

City of Roosevelt, $132,250 - Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation

City of St. Peter, $575,000 - Rental rehabilitation

City of Sanborn, $600,000 - Public facility improvements

City of Sandstone, $517,500 - Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation

City of Sebeka, $609,500 - Owner-occupied housing, rental and commercial rehabilitation

City of Slayton, $737,840 - Owner-occupied housing, rental and commercial rehabilitation

City of Strandquist, $253,000 - Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation

City of Swanville, $546,250 - Owner-occupied housing, rental and commercial rehabilitation

City of Swanville, $600,000 - Public facility improvements

City of Taconite, $600,000 - Public facility improvements

City of Thief River Falls, $600,000 - Rental rehabilitation

Roseau County, $563,500 - Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation

Twin Lakes Township, $287,500 - Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.