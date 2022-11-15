Flooring tips with Hiller’s Flooring America

Flooring with Hiller's Flooring America
Flooring with Hiller's Flooring America(Hiller's America)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As the winter months are upon us, many people deal with a fair amount of moisture brought into their homes.

Tuesday on Midwest Access, Hiller’s Flooring America gave some tips on the best flooring options for your home if you are looking for durability, cost-effectiveness or style.

Here is a link to more from Hiller’s Flooring America.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Department cruiser
Two people found dead in Rochester apartment
Road Closed to Through Traffic
Highway 61 reopens from Wabasha to Lake City after dump truck roll-over
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
Deadly Crash
One dead in Fillmore County crash
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89

Latest News

Being Prepared for Winter, by preparing your car.
Winter car tips with Babcock Auto Care
Winter car tips with Babcock Auto Care
Winter car tips with Babcock Auto Care
FILE - Health care
Olmsted County releases 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment
Lindsay Lohan
Mitchell Movie Minute: Falling for Christmas review