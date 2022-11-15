Dozens of crashes reported across region

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities responded to dozens of accidents Monday as Southeastern Minnesota saw its first substantial snow fall of the season.

According to Rochester Police Department, it responded to 40 crashes.

Minnesota State Patrol responded to 35 property crashes, three injury crashes and one vehicle in a ditch in Olmsted and surrounding counties.

Pulver Towing said it responded to at least ten crashes before 10 a.m.

“It’s an all-hands on deck situation,” Max Schafer with Pulver’s said. “We enjoy doing this, we want people to drive safely, be aware of people pulled over on the side of the road.”

MSP and MnDot said it’s time for people to remember how to drive in the snow, make sure vehicle lights are on, go slow, and avoid distractions.

“We did see a lot of vehicles off the road and spin outs,” MSP Sgt. Troy Christianson said. “Significantly more than we usually would. But this is our first snow, so it’s important that people just remember to allow more time and go a speed that is safe for conditions.”

MnDOT had 102 snowplows out Monday. The operators worked 12-hour shifts, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. and 3 p.m.- 3 a.m.

“This is sort of a good first take for some of our new snowplow operators,” Mike Dougherty with MnDOT said. “We have some that have done it for decades. So, they’re kind of been looking forward to it, to get out and start plowing snow.”

More snow is expected Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.