City of Rochester adopts Sidewalk Improvement District program

A cross walk sign
A cross walk sign(KOTA/KEVN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester adopted the Sidewalk Improvement District (SID) program at the City Council meeting on Monday night.

According to the City of Rochester, adoption of this program reassigns the cost of sidewalk repairs and replacement from the adjacent property owner to a distribution among a greater portion of the community, as sidewalks are a benefit to, and are available for use, by all.

In 2020 under the previous program, property owners paid an average of $854 for sidewalk repairs and it was not uncommon for properties to incur fees ranging from $3,000 to $5,000. The average anticipated residential rate under the new program is $57 annually.

The benefits of the SID program include:

  • A more understandable, predictable, convenient and affordable program for property owners.
  • Cost of walkable community is distributed among all residents.
  • A more efficient program to administer.

“With the adoption of the SID program we are aligning with City’s strategic priorities of affordable living and quality services for quality living by eliminating the expensive surprise sidewalk fees that property owners experienced under the past program while continuing to improve connectivity in our community,” Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser said. “Instead, property owners across the City will share the cost of keeping Rochester a livable, walkable community.”

Under the authority provided in Minnesota Statute 435.44, the Public Works Department developed the Sidewalk Improvement District (SID) Program with designated districts where the costs of repairing pedestrian facilities are spread across all parcels based on real estate classification.

City Council also voted to accelerate progress toward the goals in Rochester’s Americans with Disability Act (ADA) Transition Plan by approving a combination of additional tax levy and SID charges.

City teammates will soon begin education and awareness efforts to help ensure all residents are aware of the new SID and how it will work.

More information can be found at here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Closed to Through Traffic
Highway 61 reopens from Wabasha to Lake City after dump truck roll-over
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
Target, Walmart and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed Nov. 24.
Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2022

Latest News

Power outages
Rochester Public Utilities reports over 2K customers without power
RCTC
Rochester Community Technical College hosts STEAM Summit Tuesday
Joe Gatto
Joe Gatto to perform at Mayo Civic Center in 2023
Butterfly festival downtown Rochester
Start-Up Event Grant funds to provide $25K to Rochester organizers