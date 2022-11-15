Athletes of the Week - Cannon Falls Volleyball

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) –It’s a moment the cannon falls bombers will never forget.

“You just turn around you like are automatically celebrating with your family, like they’re not just my teammates they’re family,” Madison Burr said.

As they captured the first volleyball state title in school history.

I look back at Saturday and I’m like wow we actually won like we’re the winner in the whole entire state that’s just crazy to me,” Kyra Schoenfelder said.

In just their second trip to state ever the Bombers didn’t just win they dominated. The Bombers didn’t drop a single set over three matches in the state tournament.

“If we set up our blocker, not let it get around our blocks we were unstoppable, we were unstoppable, Cannon Falls Head Coach Melissa Huseth said.

“We didn’t let balls drop and that was fantastic.”

That achievement just an example on how far this team came after opening the season getting swept by Century.

“I had no idea that we were going to come this far, but to look at the difference at that first game to coming into the state tournament and going 9-0 and sweeping every single team it just, it feels awesome,” Burr said.

“We just became more of a family, and I wouldn’t have wanted to win with anyone else,” Kallie Johnson said.

It’s that word, family that will define this cannon falls team.

“They believed in our coaching staff and believed in each other, and they just executed the plan each match that we played, and they just really genuinely cared for each other and wanted each other to be successful as a team they were special,” Huseth said.

