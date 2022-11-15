After first snowfall, City of Rochester reminds homeowners to clear sidewalks of snow

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester is reminding homeowners to clear their sidewalks of snow. Homeowners have 24 hours after a snowfall to remove snow.

“We are a walkable community, and there are people in our community that depend on clear sidewalks for safe travel,” said Megan Moeller, communications and engagement coordinator for the city of Rochester. “Whether it’s getting to school, to work, to the bus. They are dependent on those clear sidewalks.”

Public Works will enforce the ordinance upon hearing a complaint.

