Unique ways to repurpose your holiday meal
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hy-Vee registered dietitian Alea Lester Fite joined Midwest Access to share a fun, easy recipe to try after your Thanksgiving meal.
Ingredients:
2 tbsp Hy-Vee vegetable oil
2 tbsp seasoned rice vinegar
1 tsp Hy-Vee granulated sugar
¼ tsp Hy-Vee crushed red pepper
1 ½ cups thinly shaved Brussels sprouts
½ cup matchstick-cut carrots
½ cup frozen shelled edamame, cooked
2 sweet mini red and/or yellow peppers, seeded and cut into thin strips
PAD THAI
8 oz dry stir-fry rice noodles
⅓ cup Hy-Vee canned whole berry cranberry sauce
3 tbsp water
2 tbsp Hy-Vee creamy peanut butter
2 tbsp Hy-Vee less sodium soy sauce
2 tbsp fresh lime juice
1 tsp refrigerated ginger paste
½ tsp refrigerated garlic paste
1 tbsp Hy-Vee vegetable oil
2 cups chopped leftover cooked turkey
⅓ cup sliced green onions
Desired garnishes, such as chopped Hy-Vee dry roasted lightly salted peanuts, Hy-Vee dried cranberries and/or fresh cilantro
Lime wedges, for serving
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.