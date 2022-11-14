Unique ways to repurpose your holiday meal

Turkey-Cranberry Pad Thai Salads
Turkey-Cranberry Pad Thai Salads(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hy-Vee registered dietitian Alea Lester Fite joined Midwest Access to share a fun, easy recipe to try after your Thanksgiving meal.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp Hy-Vee vegetable oil

2 tbsp seasoned rice vinegar

1 tsp Hy-Vee granulated sugar

¼ tsp Hy-Vee crushed red pepper

1 ½ cups thinly shaved Brussels sprouts

½ cup matchstick-cut carrots

½ cup frozen shelled edamame, cooked

2 sweet mini red and/or yellow peppers, seeded and cut into thin strips

PAD THAI

8 oz dry stir-fry rice noodles

⅓ cup Hy-Vee canned whole berry cranberry sauce

3 tbsp water

2 tbsp Hy-Vee creamy peanut butter

2 tbsp Hy-Vee less sodium soy sauce

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 tsp refrigerated ginger paste

½ tsp refrigerated garlic paste

1 tbsp Hy-Vee vegetable oil

2 cups chopped leftover cooked turkey

⅓ cup sliced green onions

Desired garnishes, such as chopped Hy-Vee dry roasted lightly salted peanuts, Hy-Vee dried cranberries and/or fresh cilantro

Lime wedges, for serving

Find full directions here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasson businesses to expand
More commercial businesses expanding in Kasson
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Austin woman killed when deer crashes through windshield
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
Pat Lund honored at The Reading Center
Pat Lund honored at annual Shining Stars event at The Reading Center

Latest News

Power outages
50 customers in Goodhue County still without power
Pickled Peppers
Pickling peppers and dehydrating tomatoes
Road Closed to Through Traffic
Highway 61 reopens from Wabasha to Lake City after dump truck roll-over
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’