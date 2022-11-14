Unique ways to repurpose your holiday meal

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hy-Vee registered dietitian Alea Lester Fite joined Midwest Access to share a fun, easy recipe to try after your Thanksgiving meal.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp Hy-Vee vegetable oil

2 tbsp seasoned rice vinegar

1 tsp Hy-Vee granulated sugar

¼ tsp Hy-Vee crushed red pepper

1 ½ cups thinly shaved Brussels sprouts

½ cup matchstick-cut carrots

½ cup frozen shelled edamame, cooked

2 sweet mini red and/or yellow peppers, seeded and cut into thin strips

PAD THAI

8 oz dry stir-fry rice noodles

⅓ cup Hy-Vee canned whole berry cranberry sauce

3 tbsp water

2 tbsp Hy-Vee creamy peanut butter

2 tbsp Hy-Vee less sodium soy sauce

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 tsp refrigerated ginger paste

½ tsp refrigerated garlic paste

1 tbsp Hy-Vee vegetable oil

2 cups chopped leftover cooked turkey

⅓ cup sliced green onions

Desired garnishes, such as chopped Hy-Vee dry roasted lightly salted peanuts, Hy-Vee dried cranberries and/or fresh cilantro

Lime wedges, for serving

Find full directions here.

