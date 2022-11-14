Start-Up Event Grant funds to provide $25K to Rochester organizers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A total of $25,000 in grant funds will be given away for events and programs hosted in downtown through the Rochester Downtown Alliance’s Start-Up Event Grant.

According to Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA), up to $3,000 in grant funding per recipient is available through the grant, which helps bring new events, activities, or programs to encourage community engagement throughout downtown.

“Every year we are excited to see the creativity and energy these grants produce,” RDA executive director Holly Masek said. “The grant cycle has been so popular that we’ve been able to expand it for the last two years with the assistance of partners.”

From the $25,000 total in Start-Up Event Grant funds, $10,000 from Destination Medical Center will be distributed to the events, activities, and programs hosted in Peace Plaza.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with the Rochester Downtown Alliance StartUp Event Grant program,” DMC EDA Executive Director Patrick Seeb said. “DMC is committed to assisting members of the community to activate spaces in the Heart of the City to enhance the vibrancy and vitality of downtown Rochester and the Start-Up Event Grant is a great tool to achieve this goal.”

While the Start-Up Event Grant guidelines remain consistent as in years past, a few new components have been added to the 2023 grant cycle including:

Early months activities, which would take place January through April, and programs or events that take place in, or utilize existing retail space.

Additional priority will be given to alleyways, prominent intersections, and riverfront paths and public spaces, specifically The Deck on 4th and Zumbro.

Those events and programs hosted on a weekend will be given priority.

An additional $500 will be available to use toward design of promotional materials.

All events, programs, or activities must take place in the 44-block downtown special service district to receive Start-Up Event Grant funding.

Start-Up Event Grant applications are open and are due by 11:59 p.m. December 5, 2022.

As in 2020, Start-Up Event Grant applicants will present their ideas for downtown events, activities, or programs in a Shark Tank-style Pitch Night January 11, 2023.

More Start-Up Event Grant guidelines and an application can be found at here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.