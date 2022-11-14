Rochester Raiders in need of players, coaches
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Raiders are an adapted athletics team with Rochester Public Schools. Organizers say they are struggling with numbers.
The Rochester Raiders have adapted soccer, floor hockey and softball teams. They joined Midwest Access Monday to share more about their mission to keep the Rochester Raiders alive.
Visit Rochester Raiders website
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.