Pickling peppers and dehydrating tomatoes

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Kamie Roesler, the host of Midwest Access, had some extra peppers and tomatoes to do something with as we head into the colder months.

She decided to dehydrate tomatoes and pickle peppers.

Ingredients for dehydrating tomatoes:

tomatoes

salt and pepper

dehydrate in oven for 7-8 hours on 170 degrees

Ingredients for pickling peppers:

1 lb assorted peppers

1 cup white vinegar

1 cup water

1/4 cup sugar

1 tbsp kosher salt

2 garlic cloves smashed

1 tsp mustard seeds

1/4 tsp celery seeds

10 black peppercorns

In a small saucepan, add the vinegar, water, sugar, salt, garlic, mustard and celery seeds and peppercorns. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally to dissolve the sugar and salt. Remove from heat and carefully pour the hot brine over the jarred peppers.

Watch video for rest of tips.

