Operation Christmas Child drop-offs start this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Operation Christmas Child shoebox drop-offs start this week at participating sites across the area.

Operation Christmas Child was started by Samaritan’s Purse, and every year since 1993, its collected shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies for children in need around the world.

According to the organization, more than 200 million children have received shoeboxes.

Drop-off sites are at churches and other places around the area. People can drop off shoeboxes Nov. 14-Nov. 21.

Find a drop-off site here.

