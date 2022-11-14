Monday’s snowfall recap; More snow accumulations Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our first 1″ snowfall for much of SE Minnesota took place Monday morning and early afternoon. Around Olmsted County totals ranged from 1-3″ of snow.

Snowfall reports (KTTC)

The report out of Byron has been the highest for Monday with 3″ of snowfall. The latest official report from RST was 1.6″ of snow. Here at KTTC we measured right around 2.0″ of snowfall. Notice the snowfall line stayed along and to the north of I-90. Everyone should have snowfall accumulations Tuesday.

Rochester 1st 1" snow (KTTC)

With today’s 1.6″ of snowfall at RST Monday, our first 1″ snowfall of the season is ahead of schedule! Our average 1st 1″ snowfall takes place around November 21st. Last year Rochester received it’s first 1″ snowfall on December 7th.

Tuesday's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Tuesday will be in the lower 30s with overcast skies. Snow is likely through the day and accumulations are expected. Winds will be out of the east around 5-10 mph.

Snowfall forecast Tuesday (KTTC)

Snowfall accumulations area-wide will be around 2-4″ of snowfall. Light to moderate snow is expected through morning and into the evening.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

This next system will be the driving force for ushering in cold arctic air later this week. High temperatures will drop into the teens Friday through Sunday. Overnight lows will fall into the lower single digits for the first time this season!

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.