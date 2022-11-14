Monday’s snowfall recap; More snow accumulations Tuesday

Another 2-4″ of snowfall could be on the way Tuesday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our first 1″ snowfall for much of SE Minnesota took place Monday morning and early afternoon. Around Olmsted County totals ranged from 1-3″ of snow.

Snowfall reports
Snowfall reports(KTTC)

The report out of Byron has been the highest for Monday with 3″ of snowfall. The latest official report from RST was 1.6″ of snow. Here at KTTC we measured right around 2.0″ of snowfall. Notice the snowfall line stayed along and to the north of I-90. Everyone should have snowfall accumulations Tuesday.

Rochester 1st 1" snow
Rochester 1st 1" snow(KTTC)

With today’s 1.6″ of snowfall at RST Monday, our first 1″ snowfall of the season is ahead of schedule! Our average 1st 1″ snowfall takes place around November 21st. Last year Rochester received it’s first 1″ snowfall on December 7th.

Tuesday's forecast
Tuesday's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Tuesday will be in the lower 30s with overcast skies. Snow is likely through the day and accumulations are expected. Winds will be out of the east around 5-10 mph.

Snowfall forecast Tuesday
Snowfall forecast Tuesday(KTTC)

Snowfall accumulations area-wide will be around 2-4″ of snowfall. Light to moderate snow is expected through morning and into the evening.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

This next system will be the driving force for ushering in cold arctic air later this week. High temperatures will drop into the teens Friday through Sunday. Overnight lows will fall into the lower single digits for the first time this season!

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasson businesses to expand
More commercial businesses expanding in Kasson
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Austin woman killed when deer crashes through windshield
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
Pat Lund honored at The Reading Center
Pat Lund honored at annual Shining Stars event at The Reading Center

Latest News

The forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt on KTTC New at Noon.
Light snow today; more midweek snow, then a cold and dry weekend
The forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt on KTTC New at Noon.
Ted's Monday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News...
A few days of snowfall, then colder temps this week
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Monday Morning Weather