Mantorville cookie tin program, winning artist visits Midwest Access

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mantorville Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting its Cookie Tin event. It was a success in 2021, so the chamber is doing it again. So how does it work? People receive a tin for making a $15.00 donation to the Chamber of Commerce. They can take the tin to 15 different stores, restaurants, and organizations in Mantorville to receive cookies for their tin on Saturday, December 3rd.

This year the cookie tins are larger than last year, and the cover of the tin has an image painted by local artist, Mary Ayshford.

This event is sponsored by the Mantorville Chamber of Commerce.

List of participating businesses:

County Seat 10 to 2 Corner of Main & 5th St.

Creative Change Hair Studio 11 to 3 Main St.

MRA – Restoration House 11-3 Main St.

Hubbell House 11:30 to 5 Main St.

Chocolate Shoppe 11:30 to 5 Main St.

Prairie Meadows 11 to 3 Opera House 5th St

Papa’s Roast 11 to 3 Opera House 5th St

Mantorville Farms 11 to 3 Opera House 5th St

Hidden Pines 11 to 5 Located at the Zumbro Valley Golf Course at 25202 615th ST

StoneBridge Community Church 11 to 3 515 Walnut St.

Mantorville Square Antiques 10 to 5 Main St.

Finds on Fifth 10 to 5 5th St.

Casey’s 11 to 5 Main St.

Art Guild Noon to 3 Main St.

Thrivent 11 to 3 508 Clay St.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.