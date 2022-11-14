Light snow today; more midweek snow, then a cold and dry weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our weather pattern is getting a little busier this week as a series of storm systems takes aim at the area, bringing chances for light snow for the next few days. The first round of snow will taper off late this afternoon and during the evening with total’s generally in a one to three-inch range. Less than an inch of snowfall is expected south of Interstate 90 and for locations along the Mississippi River while a few spots along and west of Interstate 35 can expect two to four inches of snow. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with a brisk southeast breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times.

We'll have light snow off and on throughout the afternoon with a minor coating of additional accumulation. (KTTC)

The heaviest snowfall is taking place on the Minnesota side of the border. (KTTC)

Up to half an inch of additional snow is expected tonight, mainly in the evening and overnight temperatures will dip into the mid-20s with light winds.

Another storm system will graze the area to the south on Tuesday, bringing light snow for most of the day. Totals will be a little lighter for the most part. We’ll have about an inch of accumulation during the day with up to an additional inch of snowfall possible on Wednesday, especially in the morning on the backside of the storm system. High temperatures will be in the low 30s both days with a brisk breeze once again developing Wednesday in the wake of the midweek storm system.

We'll have roughly an inch of snowfall on each of the next two days. (KTTC)

A few flurries or very light snow showers will be possible on Thursday with gray skies and high temperatures in the low 20s. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chill values in the single digits and teens throughout the day.

We'll have light snow on Tuesday and Wednesday that will be followed by colder, drier weather over the weekend. (KTTC)

Sunshine will finally return on Friday, at least for part of the day and high temperatures will in the mid-teens. The weekend will also feature cold sunshine and high temperatures will warm from the teens on Saturday to the low 20s on Sunday. Those temperatures are more typical of mid-January than mid-November.

We'll have snow chances for the first three days of the week. (KTTC)

Temps will get even colder over the upcoming weekend. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.