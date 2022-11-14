Highway 61 closed from Wabasha to Lake City due to a dump truck roll-over

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – Crews are responding to a dump truck that rolled over on Highway 61.

No word on what caused the truck to rollover or if there are any injuries.

A detour has been set up at County Road 4 on the north end by Lake City & County Road 10 on the south end by Wabasha.

Officials did not give an estimate on the length of closure. Drivers will want to avoid the area or expect major delays.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.