Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former University of Wisconsin wide receiver was among one of the victims killed in a Sunday night shooting in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Devin Chandler, who transferred to the University of Virginia after the past season, was one of three people who died in the shooting that also injured two other individuals, UW officials confirmed.

Chandler played for the Badgers in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, appearing in 10 games total before transferring to UVA six games into last season, according to the Cavaliers website.

Wisconsin wide receiver Devin Chandler runs up field during an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Following news of Chandler’s death, UW interim head coach paid tribute the one-time Badger wide receiver, saying, in part, “he had a lasting impact on his teammates, even after he left UW, which is a testament to the type of person he was.”

“His personality was infectious and he was a joy to be around,” the statement continued. “Our team is hurting for him and his family. I want to extend my condolences to his family and the Virginia football family.”

Once a Badger, Always a Badger. pic.twitter.com/rQ5MdPgjzV — Jim Leonhard (@jimleonhard) November 14, 2022

