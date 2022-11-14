A few days of snowfall, then colder temps this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our weather pattern is getting a little busier this week as a series of storm systems takes aim at the area, bringing chances for light snow for the next few days. The first round of snow will continue throughout our Monday with minor to moderate accumulation expected in most spots. Areas around Rochester will measure an inch or two of snowfall by this evening, the bulk of which will accumulate on grassy surfaces with lighter amounts on paved areas. Less than an inch of snowfall is expected south of Interstate 90 and for locations along the Mississippi River while a few spots along and west of Interstate 35 can expect two to four inches of snow. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with a brisk southeast breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times.

We'll have periods of snow with one to two inches of accumulation. High temps will be in the low 30s. (KTTC)

Temps will warm to the low 30s today with periods of light snow. An inch or two of accumulation can be expected. Lighter totals are expected southeast of Rochester. (KTTC)

We'll have light snowfall throughout the day with one to two inches of accumulation around Rochester. (KTTC)

The highest snowfall totals today are expected along and west of Interstate 35. A Winter Weather advisory will be in effect for that location until 6:00 this evening. Two to four inches of snowfall can be expected in the advisory. (KTTC)

Up to half an inch of additional sunshine is expected tonight, mainly in the evening and overnight temperatures will dip into the mid-20s with light winds.

Another storm system will graze the area to the south on Tuesday, bringing light snow for most of the day. Totals will be a little lighter for the most part. We’ll have about an inch of accumulation during the day with up to an additional inch of snowfall possible on Wednesday, especially in the morning on the backside of the storm system. High temperatures will be in the low 30s both days with a brisk breeze once again developing Wednesday in the wake of the midweek storm system.

Snowfall from Monday through Wednesday may reach four inches in some spots locally. (KTTC)

A few flurries or very light snow showers will be possible on Thursday with gray skies and high temperatures in the low 20s. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chill values in the single digits and teens throughout the day.

Temps will be winter-like all week with light snow likely each day through Wednesday. (KTTC)

Sunshine will finally return on Friday, at least for part of the day and high temperatures will in the mid-teens. The weekend will also feature cold sunshine and high temperatures will warm from the teens on Saturday to the low 20s on Sunday. Those temperatures are more typical of mid-January than mid-November.

Temps will cool to the teens this weekend. Highs in the 30s can be expected next week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.