50 customers in Goodhue County still without power

UPDATE: Xcel Energy is reporting that there are still 50 customers in Wanamingo with no power as of 12:30 p.m.

Crews are working to restore power quickly and safely.

Initially there were an estimated 1,400 customers with no power in the Kenyon and Wanamingo areas.

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – There are 1,180 customers that are being affected by power outages in the Kenyon and Wanamingo areas in Goodhue County.

According to the Xcel Energy electric outage map, there are two separate power outages which total 1,180 customers with no power as of 12:10 p.m.

Xcel Energy provides updates on its outage map every 10 minutes.

