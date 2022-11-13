Quiet weather today; Light snow is likely over the next few days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our cold weather spell continues today, but at least we’re going to see a little sunshine and winds are going to but much lighter than in recent days. A weak disturbance will produce a few snow flurries in the area until mid-morning with drier, quieter weather hanging around for the remainder of the day. High temperatures will be in the low 30s which is a dozen degrees colder than the seasonal average, but slightly warmer than the last couple of days. Winds will be light, turning to the southeast in the afternoon.

We'll have breaks of sunshine with some flurries today. (KTTC)

We'll have flurries in the morning with breaks of sunshine in the area throughout the day. (KTTC)

Our weather pattern will become a bit more active in the coming days and we’re actually looking at the prospect of accumulating snow across the area. First, on Monday, a clipper-type storm system from the northwest will bring a chance for some light snow starting in the early morning hours. Expect periods of light snow throughout the day with up to an inch of daytime accumulation, especially on grassy surfaces. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with a slight southeast breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times.

We'll have up to an inch of accumulation on Monday, especially on grassy surfaces. (KTTC)

A large storm system will move in from the southwest on Tuesday, grazing the area to the south and bringing snow to the area starting in the predawn hours. Up to an inch of snowfall is expected across the area with high temperatures in the low 30s and light northwest winds.

We'll see up to three inches of snowfall in the area from Monday to Wednesday. (KTTC)

Snow will hang around on the backside of that storm system on Wednesday and up to another inch of snowfall is possible. High temperatures will be around 30 degrees with a slight northwest breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times. Snow will wind down from the west to east in the afternoon.

There will be a chance of light snow on each of the first three days of the work week. (KTTC)

A few flurries will linger on Thursday with just a few breaks of sunshine and high temperatures will be in the low 20s and brisk northwest winds.

We'll have chances for snow Monday through Wedensday with high temperatures well below the seasonal average throughout the week. (KTTC)

A brutally cold air mass will drift into the region behind the midweek storm system, setting the stage for bright, frigid weather over the upcoming weekend. We’ll have a little sunshine on Friday with partly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday and high temperatures will warm from the mid-teens to the low 20s.

Temps will be very cold throughout the week. Readings will be below freezing next week as well. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.