Pat Lund honored at annual Shining Stars event at The Reading Center

By Darian Leddy
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some big honors Saturday at the The Reading Center in Rochester.

Saturday was the annual Shining Stars event where nine accomplished dyslexic members will be inducted into its hall of fame, including one of our own, Pat Lund.

The Reading Center is a non-profit organization that helps struggling students learn to read since 1951.

It provides educational testing, one-one-one tutoring and summer programs. Pat Lund is a reading center alum. He had a legacy of mentoring younger television journalist and photojournalists.

Saturday kicked off with a social hour and continued with a program to present the hall of fame inductees with their honors.

“I think that overall, it’s good for society to see that you can accomplish a lot when you have dyslexia. I think that throughout my time growing up, I did get various messages along the path that I couldn’t be a lawyer, I couldn’t go into a job that’s reading and writing. I’m glad I proved them wrong,” Yanowitz Law Firm owner and The Reading School alum Claire Langton-Yanowitz said.

Also announced Saturday, Pat Lund’s family is starting a scholarship program at The Reading Center in Pat’s honor. They are donated $50,000 to go toward for not only students looking to start The Reading Center but also Reading Center alumni who are planning to pursue secondary education.

