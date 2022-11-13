More commercial businesses expanding in Kasson

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Kasson will soon be welcoming new businesses as the area continues to expand.

Kasson officials have reportedly given Kwik Trip the green light to build another new station right across from the high school along Hwy 57.

Kwik trip purchased the land owned by LC Trucking. It will employ 20 to 25 people.

Construction could begin before the end of the year in hopes to finish by summer of 2023 and it will be open 24 hours.

Right down the street from there, the city is currently having discussions with Family Dollar/ Dollar tree to build a new store right across the parking lot from the Dollar General.

“I’m a firm believer that when these businesses come to town it with help with downtown businesses and all other surrounding businesses,” Kasson city councilmember Dan Eggler said. “People will be able to shop around and not have to go to Rochester and get those last.”minute items.”

Eggler also mentioned a brand-new daycare will be going into the Plaza 57 building that will hold up to 108 kids and the state theater in downtown will be spending around $1 million on renovations.

