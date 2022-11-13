MN Christmas market visits Rochester

By Megan Zemple
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you’re looking for a unique gift for someone and also want to help young people out, then stop down to the Minnesota Christmas market at Mayo Civic Center this weekend in Rochester.

More than 60 local vendors gathered for the event, which kicked off Saturday.

Event organizers say it’s not only a way to shop with intention and help local businesses, but also give back to charity. A portion of sales goes to helping young people in need of a college education.

“Seven percent of everything that people spend goes toward a charity that fights for kids right here in Minnesota,” Co-Founder Mitch Reaume said. Right here, we’re building what we call Santa’s College Fund, which is 7% of everything that’ spent is going toward refugees can go to college right here in Minnesota.”

The fun continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. It costs $1 to get in.

