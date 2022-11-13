First multi-day snowfall event of the season; Below-average temperatures continue

Snowfall amounts are looking to be anywhere from 1-inch to 3-inches
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The first snowfall of the season may have happened in October, but Monday through Wednesday is looking to be the first multi-day snowfall event of the season for southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Snowfall amounts are looking to be between one and three inches across the area.

Precipitation Planner
Precipitation Planner(KTTC)

Tonight will be chilly again with lows in the low to mid-20s across the region and cloudy skies. Winds will be from the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Isolated snow showers move into the region for Monday with high temperatures in the low to mid-30s and overcast skies to start out the work week. Winds will be from the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Along with snow showers Monday through Wednesday, below average temperatures will continue through the week with highs Friday and Saturday in the teens and overnight lows in the single digits with the chance for below-zero wind chill temperatures.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

