Chester Woods hosts 10th annual disabled veterans deer hunt

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – This weekend, disabled veterans are partaking in the Disabled American veterans of Minnesota 10th annual hunt.

It’s a collaborative effort led and organized by the 28th MN - DAV chapter. The hunt, at Chester Woods, had more than 60 people registered for this year.

It’s all a part of the shotgun opener. More than 50 sponsors help put it on.

The hunt was open to all veterans regardless of where they live.

“It’s an opportunity for veterans to get in on a property and to hunt. We actually try to get these guys in and out of the stands. It’s an opportunity for those that maybe have not had the chance to hunt or are no longer able to get out on their own and we provide that transportation in and out and plus the meals,” Chester Woods park manager Tom Eckdahl said.

More than 700 hours of volunteering went into organizing the event.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.