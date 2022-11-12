Homeless day shelter soft opening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Landing opened their doors for community members Friday to see the progress of the new building. The non-profit moved into a facility in the former National Pawn Company Building, which has been retrofitted to include shower stations, on-site laundry, a full kitchen, and medical care.

Leadership and staff were there to answer questions and provide tours. The Landing says the non-profit offers love, community, and understanding.

“Come say ‘Hi’ sit down and play some cards, get a game of rummy with the folks, they would love that,” Dan Fifield president and co-founder said. “They don’t get that enjoyment. They worry about where they are going to sleep, where they are going to eat, where they are going to get run off to next. They don’t get to sit here and have fun; fun is not really in their world right now.”

The Landing is open seven days a week from 8 A.M. until 8 P.M.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.