Cold weekend; Snowy weather returns next week

Track our next system early next week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures will be a little chilly this weekend. Highs will be around 10-15 degrees below average.

Today:

Today's forecast
Today's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures today will be in the lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Flurries will continue throughout the morning and early afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching near 25 mph. Wind chills will be stuck in the middle teens through the afternoon and evening. Skies will slowly clear late in the afternoon, which will lead to colder temperatures overnight.

Tonight's forecast
Tonight's forecast(KTTC)

Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be around 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will be in the lower 30s Sunday with partly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northeast right around 5-10 mph. Spotty flurries will be possible through the evening.

Snow chances
Snow chances(KTTC)

Snow chances return early next week. Isolated snow showers will be possible on Monday with scattered snow showers on Tuesday. There’s still a ton of uncertainty about the track of this next system for Tuesday. Keep a close eye on the forecast as we move through the weekend.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

