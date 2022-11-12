Chilly, below-average temperatures continue; Snow possible Monday-Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s hard to believe that just 10 days ago high temperatures were in the 70s! High temperatures across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa today were in the upper-20s and low-30s, anywhere from around 12 to 18 degrees below average.

High Temperatures & Departure (KTTC)

Chilly conditions will continue tonight, however, there will be some clearing in the skies. Lows will be in the upper-teens to low-20s with winds from the northwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Along with chilly air temperatures overnight, wind chills will be in the teens across the area. Make sure to bundle up if outdoors tonight!

Wind Chill Forecast (KTTC)

We’ll finally see some sunshine across the region for our Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Chilly conditions will continue with highs in the low to mid-30s across the region. Winds will be from the northeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Like today, periodic flurries are possible throughout the day Sunday, but Monday through Wednesday there is a chance for some isolated to scattered snow showers to impact the region.

Precipitation Outlook (KTTC)

Looking at the extended forecast, below-average temperatures will continue throughout the week with highs in the teens, 20s, and 30s. Friday and Saturday of the upcoming week are looking to be downright chilly with highs in the mid-teens and low temperatures in the single digits.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

