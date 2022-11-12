Chilly, below-average temperatures continue; Snow possible Monday-Wednesday

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s hard to believe that just 10 days ago high temperatures were in the 70s! High temperatures across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa today were in the upper-20s and low-30s, anywhere from around 12 to 18 degrees below average.

High Temperatures & Departure
High Temperatures & Departure(KTTC)

Chilly conditions will continue tonight, however, there will be some clearing in the skies. Lows will be in the upper-teens to low-20s with winds from the northwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Along with chilly air temperatures overnight, wind chills will be in the teens across the area. Make sure to bundle up if outdoors tonight!

Wind Chill Forecast
Wind Chill Forecast(KTTC)

We’ll finally see some sunshine across the region for our Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Chilly conditions will continue with highs in the low to mid-30s across the region. Winds will be from the northeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Like today, periodic flurries are possible throughout the day Sunday, but Monday through Wednesday there is a chance for some isolated to scattered snow showers to impact the region.

Precipitation Outlook
Precipitation Outlook(KTTC)

Looking at the extended forecast, below-average temperatures will continue throughout the week with highs in the teens, 20s, and 30s. Friday and Saturday of the upcoming week are looking to be downright chilly with highs in the mid-teens and low temperatures in the single digits.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin woman killed when deer crashes through windshield
Jonathan Esparza, 30.
Police looking for help finding missing man
FILE PHOTO - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for...
Gallagher, watermelon smashing comedian, dies at 76
American flag on a black background. Veterans Day. honoring all who served. 11 november.
LIST: Veterans Day events in our Area
Jonathan Esparza
Police find vehicle of missing New Hampton man

Latest News

Snow chances
Cold weekend; Snowy weather returns next week
KTTC WX at 6a- Wintry-like temps continue
KTTC WX at 6a- Wintry-like temps continue
Weekend Outlook
Cold temperatures ahead
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News...
A frigid Friday with flurries; the weekend looks brighter, but still cold