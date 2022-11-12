13th annual ‘Creating Hope 4 Cambodia’ fundraiser hopes to raise $45K

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday was the 13th annual ‘Creating Hope 4 Cambodia’ market at Christ Community Church in Northwest Rochester. The foundation hoped to raise $45,000, which would become tuition for Cambodian students.

“In Cambodia, a lot of times, kids drop our of school at around 5th or 6th grade, and an uneducated boy or girl is more susceptible to being gobbled up into sex trafficking,” foundation member Amy Majsterski said.

Vendors came with all kinds of handcrafted and handmade items. All of the proceeds went to helping Cambodian children stay in school.

The organization was founded 15 years ago, when the founder went on a ministry trip to Cambodia, and there, she learned how many Cambodians leave school at a young age for work due to extreme poverty.

“To give them a brighter future, our founder, when she went to Cambodia 15 years ago, [she] asked the missionaries there, what can we do halfway around the world to make a difference?” Majsterski said.

Yearly tuition in Cambodia costs around $300 in U.S. currency per student. The foundation aims to help around 150 students continue their education.

