Several southeast Minnesota sheriffs are re-elected

Southeastern Minn. (KTTC) – The 2022 midterms elections have come to a close, and many area county sheriffs were up for re-election. A number of the incumbents in southeast Minnesota won their elections and are set to serve another term.

Many of these winners are county sheriffs who are stepping into their second, third and even fifth term.

“We’re certainly excited about being given the opportunity to serve the citizens of Wabasha County one more time,” Wabasha County Sheriff Rodney L. Bartsh said.

Many sheriffs are ready to get to work, focusing on different areas like community engagement.

“We were able to get a community engagement coordinator just to get out in the community, honestly to get the kids involved with law enforcement in a positive light,” Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly said.

“I’m involved in a lot of different meetings and a lot of different activities. I have been for the last 24 years,” Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said.

Some offices are concentrating on the office’s budget.

“We don’t have a lot of money in Wabasha County, and I just want to put the value forward for the citizens. I’m not just going to try something new because it’s the latest and greatest,” Sheriff Bartsh said.

Other offices are directing resources toward crime prevention.

“We can work for weeks or months on criminal investigations, but we can’t go back and undo someone being victimized,” Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge said.

These Sheriff’s say gaining the community’s trust is the key to being re-elected.

“We’re very much appreciated here and that is what really keeps us going and keeps us wanting to do this job. It keeps me wanting to be your sheriff,” Sheriff Kelly said.

“You’ve got a four-year track record of being sheriff, so people know how you’re going to do your job and you find out in that second election whether they’re happy with what you’re doing or they’re not,” Sheriff DeGeorge said.

Another incumbent sheriff who voters re-elected is Mower County Sheriff is Steve Sandvik. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson was also up for re-election, but he ran unopposed and will continue serving as sheriff.

