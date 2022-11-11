Senator Dave Senjem speaks at Rochester Veterans Day event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A program and free breakfast was held Friday in honor of Veterans Day at the International Event Center in Rochester.

The event was open to the public, and there was a free breakfast served, courtesy of Powers Ventures, from 8:30-10 a.m. followed by a program from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

The program was meant to honor and remember our Veterans so that we never forget the sacrifices they have made to protect our freedoms.

The program main speaker was Dave Senjem. Charter member of the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial and soon to be retired State Senator, Chad Stowers, retired 23 year Army Veteran as emcee and well known singer, Brad Boice, several Color Guards and others also spoke during the program.

Dave Senjem speaks at Veterans Day event (KTTC)

