RSV cases see uptick in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County Public Health says last week saw a rapid increase of positive test results for RSV, hovering at about 10%. Public health officials say those results are especially high for this time of year. But even with indicator levels reaching higher than normal standards, public health official Matthew Giljork says there is still room for some healthy optimism.

“If we do our part we will get through these next couple of months, but we really want to make sure we don’t strain our health care workers,” Olmsted County Public Health Epidemiologist Matthew Giljork said.

Giljork says there are still steps to take to mitigate transmission. Mainly, washing hands, and staying home if you or your child is feeling sick for at least 24 hours. Olmsted County Public Health says for forecasting the future of RSV cases there is no crystal ball. But with higher-than-normal positive test results there’s still room for concern.

“So, it is possible this could continue on for the next couple for weeks,” Giljork said. “Hopefully we see a spike and a decrease. But it is also possible we could see a really hard winter and have high levels of RSV and influenza throughout the rest of the winter.”

Olmsted County Public Health also says getting flu and COVID vaccines are also good measures at mitigating transmission.

