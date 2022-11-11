Rochester Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicks off

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As you’re running your errands this holiday season, you may hear the familiar sound of Christmas bells. Friday is the official start of the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.

It’s an annual holiday fundraiser to raise money to help families purchase Christmas gifts and food.

The goal is to raise $1.1 million for the community.

The money will not only go toward Christmas presents and food but also other Salvation Army programs like affordable housing. It’s the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The campaign has been going for more than 125 in Rochester and there are around 25 kettles in major grocery stores and retailers around town.

There are kettles next to the store’s entrances with bell ringers and also countertop kettles next to cash registers.

“We want every child to have a good Christmas to find a toy under the tree even if mom and dad have had a rough year and find it a little tight. We can give them a helping hand for the season, but our funds do go throughout the year. It helps fund out homeless programs, our housing programs, the hot meals we serve every day,” Rochester Salvation Army major Cornell Voeller said.

If you are unable to make a monetary donation, the Salvation Army is also looking for donations of winter gear, specifically gloves as the temperatures continue to get colder. You can drop off items Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Social Services Center.

