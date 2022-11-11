Rochester Pops Orchestra previews ‘Rochester’s Got Talent’ on Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Pops Orchestra will be presenting a concert called “Rochester’s Got Talent” on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 7 p.m.

According to Rochester Pops Orchestra, this concert will feature 12 selected musicians from in and around the Rochester area to perform custon-arranged selection of their choosing with the ensemble.

Auditions will be on the following dates:

Monday, Nov. 14 7-9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Anyone who wishes to secure a 10-minute audition slot can select one here.

More information about what to bring to an audition and what the commitments will be can be found here.

