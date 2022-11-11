Police looking for help finding missing man

By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa. (KTTC) – New Hampton Police are looking for help to find a missing man, who was last seen in October.

According to Police, Jonathan Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his home in New Hampton to go to a friend’s house in Elma on October 20.

Jonathan Esparza, 30.
Jonathan Esparza, 30.(KTTC)

Esparza is described as a white male, around six foot-two inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Hampton Police Department at 641-394-3241

