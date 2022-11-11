Police find vehicle of missing New Hampton man
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are still asking for public help after a 30-year-old man went missing several weeks ago.
Police say Jonathan Henry Esparza was last seen leaving his residence on the way to visit a friend’s house on October 20th, 2022.
On November 11th, New Hampton Police say that Esparza’s vehicle has been located, but that Esparza is still considered missing.
Esparza is a 6′2″ white male that weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hampton Police at 641-394-3241.
