Police find vehicle of missing New Hampton man

Jonathan Esparza
Jonathan Esparza(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are still asking for public help after a 30-year-old man went missing several weeks ago.

Police say Jonathan Henry Esparza was last seen leaving his residence on the way to visit a friend’s house on October 20th, 2022.

On November 11th, New Hampton Police say that Esparza’s vehicle has been located, but that Esparza is still considered missing.

Esparza is a 6′2″ white male that weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hampton Police at 641-394-3241.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin woman killed when deer crashes through windshield
American flag on a black background. Veterans Day. honoring all who served. 11 november.
LIST: Veterans Day events in our Area
Rochester police arrest 6 men with prostitution related crimes
Rochester police arrest 6 men with prostitution related crimes
Jonathan Esparza, 30.
Police looking for help finding missing man
Red Lobster® is offering a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw to veterans,...
Veterans Day food discounts on Midwest Access

Latest News

Red Kettle Campaign
Rochester Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicks off
Nick Jansen celebrating Veterans Day at the VFW
Nick Jansen visits Rochester VFW on Veterans Day
Veterans Day deals
Project New Hope offers Veterans assistance
Art contest
Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office design contest for truck tailgate