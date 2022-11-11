Packers CB Eric Stokes probably won’t play again this season

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says cornerback Eric Stokes probably won’t play again this season after getting injured Sunday in a 15-9 loss at Detroit
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) scores on an 36-yard touchdown reception...
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) scores on an 36-yard touchdown reception ahead of Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says cornerback Eric Stokes probably won’t play again this season after getting injured Sunday in a 15-9 loss at Detroit.

“It’s looking unlikely, but I don’t have an exact update for that,” LaFleur said Friday.

Stokes, a 2021 first-round draft pick, hurt his ankle and knee in the loss at Detroit. Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who has a team-high six sacks, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the same game.

“It is what it is,” Stokes said Wednesday. “That’s what I keep telling myself. Life happens. I know what I signed up for. So I know every chance I go out there, what I could be doing to myself.”

Stokes had started each of the Packers’ nine games this season. He has started a total of 23 games since the Packers took him out of Georgia with the 29th overall selection in the 2021 draft.

The Packers (3-6) will be trying to snap their first five-game losing streak since 2008 when they host the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) on Sunday.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

