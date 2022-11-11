Nick Jansen visits Rochester VFW on Veterans Day
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The VFW in Rochester is honoring veterans Friday with free food and raffles.
It took place in the VFW’s Mess Hall Tavern and Grill.
There was a $5 spaghetti feed that anyone can enjoy and veterans get for free. There is also a gun raffle at 5 p.m. and a meat tray raffle.
10% of all food and bar sales will be donated to Toys for Tots.
The Friday Fish Fry will also be offered.
