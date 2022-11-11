Nick Jansen visits Rochester VFW on Veterans Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The VFW in Rochester is honoring veterans Friday with free food and raffles.

It took place in the VFW’s Mess Hall Tavern and Grill.

There was a $5 spaghetti feed that anyone can enjoy and veterans get for free. There is also a gun raffle at 5 p.m. and a meat tray raffle.

10% of all food and bar sales will be donated to Toys for Tots.

The Friday Fish Fry will also be offered.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.