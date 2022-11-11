Nick Jansen visits Rochester VFW on Veterans Day

Veteran's Day
Veteran's Day
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The VFW in Rochester is honoring veterans Friday with free food and raffles.

It took place in the VFW’s Mess Hall Tavern and Grill.

There was a $5 spaghetti feed that anyone can enjoy and veterans get for free. There is also a gun raffle at 5 p.m. and a meat tray raffle.

10% of all food and bar sales will be donated to Toys for Tots.

The Friday Fish Fry will also be offered.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin woman killed when deer crashes through windshield
American flag on a black background. Veterans Day. honoring all who served. 11 november.
LIST: Veterans Day events in our Area
Rochester police arrest 6 men with prostitution related crimes
Rochester police arrest 6 men with prostitution related crimes
Jonathan Esparza, 30.
Police looking for help finding missing man
Red Lobster® is offering a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw to veterans,...
Veterans Day food discounts on Midwest Access

Latest News

Veterans Day deals
Project New Hope offers Veterans assistance
Art contest
Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office design contest for truck tailgate
Austin woman killed when deer crashes through windshield
Veterans Day event at Rochester International Event Center
Senator Dave Senjem speaks at Rochester Veterans Day event