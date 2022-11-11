Mitchell’s Movie Minute: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

By Ashley Walker
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC’s Julian Mitchell is a movie buff. He has started a new segment on Midwest Access featuring some of the newest movies in theaters and on streaming sites.

This week he gave reviews on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Weird’ and ‘Causeway′.

You can watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+, Weird on Roku and Causeway on Apple TV.

