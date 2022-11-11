KTTC executive producer Victoria Carra transfers to sister station in St. Louis

On Friday November 11, KTTC said goodbye to its longtime executive producer Victoria Carra.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Friday November 11, KTTC said goodbye to its longtime executive producer Victoria Carra. She joined our team in June of 2018 as the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. producer. Victoria was promoted to executive producer in the summer of 2020.

She graduated from Waldorf University in May 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications.

She is now moving on to our sister station in St. Louis KMOV. KTTC wishes her the best of luck in her career.

